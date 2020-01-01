Open enrollment is here. Apply now.Apply Renew Coverage
Open enrollment is here. Apply now.Apply Renew Coverage
keyboard_arrow_left keyboard_arrow_right
Our Coverage Options
Health, dental and vision care — all in one place.
edit
Covered California Bronze
Premiums LOWEST
Out-of-Pocket HIGHEST
edit
More Savings
Covered California Silver
Premiums LOWER
Out-of-Pocket MODERATE
edit
No Deductibles
Covered California Gold
Premiums HIGHER
Out-of-Pocket LOWER
edit
No Deductibles
Covered California Platinum
Premiums HIGHEST
Out-of-Pocket LOWEST
edit
Medi-Cal for Individuals and Families
Depending on your income, you can get free or low-cost health care. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
Medi-Cal for Children
Children under age 19 can get Medi-Cal, even if their parents don't qualify. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
Medi-Cal for Pregnancy
Free or affordable programs to start pregnancy coverage right away. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
Covered California Family Dental
Adults or families can add dental coverage to their health plan purchase. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
Covered California Children’s Dental
Children get free dental care with a Covered California health plan. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
Adult Vision
Adults can enroll directly into a choice of two different providers. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
Covered California Children’s Vision
Children under 19 get free vision care with a Covered California health plan. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
Covered California for Small Business
Health and dental options for small businesses with 1 to 100 employees. Learn More arrow_forward
keyboard_arrow_left keyboard_arrow_right
How to Get Covered
Edit Feature
Explore Discover the programs and financial help available to you.
Edit Feature
Join Select the plan that's right for you. Apply online, in person, or by phone.
Edit Feature
Enjoy! Start using your free preventive care.
How can we help you?
Coming Soonsee all library_add edit
Ready to care for your health?
Real Stories
Yuriana and Hector
Because of the help they get paying for their health insurance, this couple was financially secure enough to plan for a second baby. They call their daughter a "Covered California miracle."