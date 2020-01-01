Open enrollment is here. Apply now.

Apply Renew Coverage
Medi-Cal Covered California

Open enrollment is here. Apply now.

Apply Renew Coverage
Medi-Cal Covered California
Covered California - Get Started
Medi-Cal
One source for both Covered California and Medi-Cal.
Get Started
Blue Shield
Health Net
Kaiser Permanente
Anthem Blue Cross
Balance by CCHP
L.A. Care
Molina Healthcare
Oscar
Sharp Health Plan
Valley Health Plan
Western Health Advantage
keyboard_arrow_left keyboard_arrow_right

Our Coverage Options

Health, dental and vision care — all in one place.

edit
Covered California Bronze
Premiums LOWEST
Out-of-Pocket HIGHEST
60% coverage
Lower monthly premium if you qualify for financial help. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
More Savings
Covered California Silver
Premiums LOWER
Out-of-Pocket MODERATE
70 to 94% coverage
Lower monthly premium if you qualify for financial help. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
No Deductibles
Covered California Gold
Premiums HIGHER
Out-of-Pocket LOWER
80% coverage
Lower monthly premium if you qualify for financial help. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
No Deductibles
Covered California Platinum
Premiums HIGHEST
Out-of-Pocket LOWEST
90% coverage
Lower monthly premium if you qualify for financial help. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
Medi-Cal for Individuals and Families
woman running
Depending on your income, you can get free or low-cost health care. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
Medi-Cal for Children
child laughing
Children under age 19 can get Medi-Cal, even if their parents don't qualify. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
Medi-Cal for Pregnancy
pregnant individual
Free or affordable programs to start pregnancy coverage right away. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
Covered California Family Dental
adult with child
Adults or families can add dental coverage to their health plan purchase. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
Covered California Children’s Dental
child smiling
Children get free dental care with a Covered California health plan. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
Adult Vision
adult with glasses
Adults can enroll directly into a choice of two different providers. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
Covered California Children’s Vision
child with glasses
Children under 19 get free vision care with a Covered California health plan. Learn More arrow_forward
edit
Covered California for Small Business
employees in an office setting
Health and dental options for small businesses with 1 to 100 employees. Learn More arrow_forward
keyboard_arrow_left keyboard_arrow_right

How to Get Covered

Edit Feature
Explore Discover the programs and financial help available to you.
Edit Feature
Join Select the plan that's right for you. Apply online, in person, or by phone.
Edit Feature
Enjoy! Start using your free preventive care.
edit Get Started

How can we help you?

Change My Coverage
Transition to Another Program
Report a Change to My Account
Forgot My Username or Password
Documents to Confirm Eligibility
What You Should Know About Coronavirus
Affected by Wildfires
Get Forms
edit View All Support Topics

Dates and Deadlines

Today's Events

library_add edit
Renew Your Coverage for 2021 Update information and see your options.
keyboard_arrow_right
edit
Open Enrollment You can enroll now for coverage starting Jan. 1. Medi-Cal enrollment is year-round.
keyboard_arrow_right

Coming Soon

see all
library_add edit
Dec. 15, 2020 Deadline for Coverage Beginning Jan. 1 Signing up for coverage after this date means your coverage won't start until Feb. 1

Ready to care for your health?

Shop and Compare or Apply
Edit Panel

Real Stories

Yuriana and Hector

Because of the help they get paying for their health insurance, this couple was financially secure enough to plan for a second baby. They call their daughter a "Covered California miracle."

See More Real Stories arrow_forward